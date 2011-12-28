Dec 28 Wednesday 's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesday 's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 480,000 482,000 Aluminum ingots 128,000 128,000 Zinc slab 122,000 121,000 Lead ingot 115,000 114,000 Tin slab 1,330,000 1,330,000 Nickel Cathode 1,095,000 1,090,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 452,000 454,000 Copper heavy scrap 445,000 446,000 Copper armeture 439,000 439,000 Copper utensil scrap 416,000 417,000 Copper sheet cutting 435,000 432,000 Brass utensil scrap 303,000 303,000 Brass sheet cuttings 312,000 313,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 108,000 107,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.