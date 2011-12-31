Dec 31(Reuters)- Saturday 's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Saturday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 485,000 480,000 Aluminum ingots 128,000 128,000 Zinc slab 122,000 122,000 Lead ingot 114,000 113,000 Tin slab 1,335,000 1,330,000 Nickel Cathode 1,100,000 1,090,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 457,000 452,000 Copper heavy scrap 450,000 444,000 Copper armeture 442,000 437,000 Copper utensil scrap 420,000 415,000 Copper sheet cutting 437,000 435,000 Brass utensil scrap 307,000 306,000 Brass sheet cuttings 313,000 313,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 108,000 108,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.