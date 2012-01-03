Jan 03 Tuesday 's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday 's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 486,000 5483000 Aluminum ingots 130,000 128,000 Zinc slab 123,000 122,000 Lead ingot 115,000 114,000 Tin slab 1,330,000 1,325,000 Nickel Cathode 1,100,000 1,110,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 458,000 455,000 Copper heavy scrap 450,000 446,000 Copper armeture 442,000 440,000 Copper utensil scrap 421,000 419,000 Copper sheet cutting 435,000 435,000 Brass utensil scrap 305,000 305,000 Brass sheet cuttings 314,000 314,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 108,000 108,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.