Jan 04 Wednes day's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednes day's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 486,000 486,000 Aluminum ingots 130,000 130,000 Zinc slab 123,000 123,000 Lead ingot 115,000 115,000 Tin slab 1,325,000 1,330,000 Nickel Cathode 1,100,000 1,100,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 458,000 458,000 Copper heavy scrap 450,000 450,000 Copper armeture 442,000 442,000 Copper utensil scrap 421,000 421,000 Copper sheet cutting 436,000 435,000 Brass utensil scrap 306,000 305,000 Brass sheet cuttings 314,000 314,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 108,000 108,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.