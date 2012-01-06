Jan 06 Friday 's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday 's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 483,000 484,000 Aluminum ingots 130,000 130,000 Zinc slab 123,000 122,000 Lead ingot 115,000 115,000 Tin slab 1,150,000 1,320,000 Nickel Cathode 1,195,000 1,100,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 455,000 456,000 Copper heavy scrap 447,000 449,000 Copper armeture 439,000 443,000 Copper utensil scrap 416,000 419,000 Copper sheet cutting 437,000 435,000 Brass utensil scrap 308,000 305,000 Brass sheet cuttings 315,000 313,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 109,000 108,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.