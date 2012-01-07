Jan 07Saturday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Saturday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 482,000 483,000 Aluminum ingots 140,000 130,000 Zinc slab 122,000 123,000 Lead ingot 115,000 115,000 Tin slab 1,315,000 1,315,000 Nickel Cathode 1,195,000 1,195,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 454,000 455,000 Copper heavy scrap 449,000 447,000 Copper armeture 440,000 439,000 Copper utensil scrap 416,000 416,000 Copper sheet cutting 435,000 437,000 Brass utensil scrap 304,000 308,000 Brass sheet cuttings 314,000 315,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 109,000 109,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.