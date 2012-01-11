Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednes day's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 484,000 481,000 Aluminum ingots 130,000 130,000 Zinc slab 123,000 122,000 Lead ingot 116,000 115,000 Tin slab 1,305,000 1,310,000 Nickel Cathode 1,120,000 1,110,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 456,000 453,000 Copper heavy scrap 450,000 446,000 Copper armeture 442,000 440,000 Copper utensil scrap 418,000 413,000 Copper sheet cutting 436,000 433,000 Brass utensil scrap 309,000 308,000 Brass sheet cuttings 316,000 315,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 109,000 109,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.