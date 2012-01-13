Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday 's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 493,000 484,000 Aluminum ingots 130,000 130,000 Zinc slab 123,000 123,000 Lead ingot 115,000 116,000 Tin slab 1,310,000 1,305,000 Nickel Cathode 1,130,000 1,120,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 465,000 456,000 Copper heavy scrap 455,000 450,000 Copper armeture 446,000 442,000 Copper utensil scrap 421,000 418,000 Copper sheet cutting 443,000 436,000 Brass utensil scrap 310,000 309,000 Brass sheet cuttings 318,000 316,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 109,000 109,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.