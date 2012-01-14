Saurday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Saturday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 489,000 493,000 Aluminum ingots 131,000 130,000 Zinc slab 122,000 123,000 Lead ingot 115,000 115,000 Tin slab 1,310,000 1,310,000 Nickel Cathode 1,125,000 1,130,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 461,000 465,000 Copper heavy scrap 454,000 455,000 Copper armeture 446,000 446,000 Copper utensil scrap 420,000 421,000 Copper sheet cutting 442,000 443,000 Brass utensil scrap 310,000 310,000 Brass sheet cuttings 317,000 318,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 109,000 109,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.