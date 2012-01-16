Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Mon day's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 489,000 489,000 Aluminum ingots 131,000 131,000 Zinc slab 123,000 122,000 Lead ingot 115,000 115,000 Tin slab 1,300,000 1,310,000 Nickel Cathode 1,120,000 1,125,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 461,000 461,000 Copper heavy scrap 454,000 454,000 Copper armeture 446,000 446,000 Copper utensil scrap 422,000 420,000 Copper sheet cutting 441,000 442,000 Brass utensil scrap 310,000 310,000 Brass sheet cuttings 318,000 317,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 110,000 109,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.