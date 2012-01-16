Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Mon day's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 489,000 489,000
Aluminum ingots 131,000 131,000
Zinc slab 123,000 122,000
Lead ingot 115,000 115,000
Tin slab 1,300,000 1,310,000
Nickel Cathode 1,120,000 1,125,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 461,000 461,000
Copper heavy scrap 454,000 454,000
Copper armeture 446,000 446,000
Copper utensil scrap 422,000 420,000
Copper sheet cutting 441,000 442,000
Brass utensil scrap 310,000 310,000
Brass sheet cuttings 318,000 317,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 110,000 109,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
