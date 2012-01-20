Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Fri day's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 494,000 496,000 Aluminum ingots 131,000 131,000 Zinc slab 124,000 124,000 Lead ingot 116,000 116,000 Tin slab 1,295,000 1,305,000 Nickel Cathode 1,115,000 1,115,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 466,000 468,000 Copper heavy scrap 458,000 459,000 Copper armeture 453,000 453,000 Copper utensil scrap 423,000 423,000 Copper sheet cutting 447,000 446,000 Brass utensil scrap 311,000 312,000 Brass sheet cuttings 320,000 320,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 109,000 110,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.