Saturday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Saturday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 492,000 494,000 Aluminum ingots 131,000 131,000 Zinc slab 125,000 124,000 Lead ingot 117,000 116,000 Tin slab 1,300,000 1,295,000 Nickel Cathode 1,125,000 1,115,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 464,000 466,000 Copper heavy scrap 456,000 458,000 Copper armeture 451,000 453,000 Copper utensil scrap 421,000 423,000 Copper sheet cutting 444,000 447,000 Brass utensil scrap 311,000 311,000 Brass sheet cuttings 320,000 320,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 110,000 109,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.