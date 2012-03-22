Mar 22 Thurs day's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thurs day's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 505,000 506,000 Aluminum ingots 135,000 135,000 Zinc slab 128,000 129,000 Lead ingot 118,000 119,000 Tin slab 1,325,000 1,335,000 Nickel Cathode 1,100,000 1,110,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 477,000 478,000 Copper heavy scrap 469,000 469,000 Copper armeture 460,000 461,000 Copper utensil scrap 435,000 436,000 Copper sheet cutting 455,000 456,000 Brass utensil scrap 317,000 318,000 Brass sheet cuttings 326,000 326,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 111,000 111,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.