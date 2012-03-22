Mar 22 Thurs day's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Thurs day's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 505,000 506,000
Aluminum ingots 135,000 135,000
Zinc slab 128,000 129,000
Lead ingot 118,000 119,000
Tin slab 1,325,000 1,335,000
Nickel Cathode 1,100,000 1,110,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 477,000 478,000
Copper heavy scrap 469,000 469,000
Copper armeture 460,000 461,000
Copper utensil scrap 435,000 436,000
Copper sheet cutting 455,000 456,000
Brass utensil scrap 317,000 318,000
Brass sheet cuttings 326,000 326,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 111,000 111,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
