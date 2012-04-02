Apr 02 Monday 's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Monday 's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 506,000 506,000 Aluminum ingots 133,000 133,000 Zinc slab 128,000 128,000 Lead ingot 117,000 117,000 Tin slab 1,323,000 1,323,000 Nickel Cathode 1,075,000 1,075,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 478,000 478,000 Copper heavy scrap 472,000 472,000 Copper armeture 462,000 464,000 Copper utensil scrap 439,000 439,000 Copper sheet cutting 455,000 455,000 Brass utensil scrap 320,000 320,000 Brass sheet cuttings 326,000 326,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 108,000 108,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.