Apr 03 T uesday 's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
T uesday 's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 513,000 506,000
Aluminum ingots 133,000 133,000
Zinc slab 131,000 128,000
Lead ingot 119,000 117,000
Tin slab 1,335,000 1,323,000
Nickel Cathode 1,080,000 1,075,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 485,000 478,000
Copper heavy scrap 478,000 472,000
Copper armeture 469,000 464,000
Copper utensil scrap 445,000 439,000
Copper sheet cutting 464,000 455,000
Brass utensil scrap 321,000 320,000
Brass sheet cuttings 329,000 326,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 110,000 108,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
