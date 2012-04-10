Apr 10 Tuesday 's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Tuesday 's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 511,000 512,000
Aluminum ingots 132,000 132,000
Zinc slab 130,000 131,000
Lead ingot 120,000 120,000
Tin slab 1,345,000 1,340,000
Nickel Cathode 1,090,000 1,095,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 483,000 484,000
Copper heavy scrap 476,000 476,000
Copper armeture 467,000 468,000
Copper utensil scrap 442,000 444,000
Copper sheet cutting 463,000 462,000
Brass utensil scrap 321,000 320,000
Brass sheet cuttings 330,000 330,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 110,000 109,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
