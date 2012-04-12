Apr 12 Thursday 's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Thursday 's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 510,000 507,000
Aluminum ingots 132,000 132,000
Zinc slab 130,000 131,000
Lead ingot 120,000 120,000
Tin slab 1,355,000 1,355,000
Nickel Cathode 1,095,000 1,090,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 482,000 479,000
Copper heavy scrap 474,000 472,000
Copper armeture 466,000 464,000
Copper utensil scrap 440,000 438,000
Copper sheet cutting 462,000 458,000
Brass utensil scrap 321,000 320,000
Brass sheet cuttings 332,000 330,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 110,000 110,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.