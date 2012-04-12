Apr 12 Thursday 's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday 's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 510,000 507,000 Aluminum ingots 132,000 132,000 Zinc slab 130,000 131,000 Lead ingot 120,000 120,000 Tin slab 1,355,000 1,355,000 Nickel Cathode 1,095,000 1,090,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 482,000 479,000 Copper heavy scrap 474,000 472,000 Copper armeture 466,000 464,000 Copper utensil scrap 440,000 438,000 Copper sheet cutting 462,000 458,000 Brass utensil scrap 321,000 320,000 Brass sheet cuttings 332,000 330,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 110,000 110,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.