Apr 19 Th ursday 's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Th ursday 's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 507,000 508,000
Aluminum ingots 130,000 130,000
Zinc slab 131,000 131,000
Lead ingot 121,000 122,000
Tin slab 1,350,000 1,350,000
Nickel Cathode 1,105,000 1,102,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 479,000 480,000
Copper heavy scrap 471,000 471,000
Copper armeture 465,000 465,000
Copper utensil scrap 438,000 438,000
Copper sheet cutting 458,000 458,000
Brass utensil scrap 320,000 319,000
Brass sheet cuttings 328,000 327,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 108,000 108,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.