Apr 27 Friday 's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Friday 's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 514,000 512,000
Aluminum ingots 130,000 130,000
Zinc slab 133,000 132,000
Lead ingot 122,000 122,000
Tin slab 1,345,000 1,345,000
Nickel Cathode 1,110,000 1,090,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 486,000 484,000
Copper heavy scrap 478,000 476,000
Copper armeture 471,000 468,000
Copper utensil scrap 445,000 442,000
Copper sheet cutting 466,000 468,000
Brass utensil scrap 321,000 320,000
Brass sheet cuttings 330,000 331,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 109,000 109,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.