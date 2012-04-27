Apr 27 Friday 's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday 's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 514,000 512,000 Aluminum ingots 130,000 130,000 Zinc slab 133,000 132,000 Lead ingot 122,000 122,000 Tin slab 1,345,000 1,345,000 Nickel Cathode 1,110,000 1,090,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 486,000 484,000 Copper heavy scrap 478,000 476,000 Copper armeture 471,000 468,000 Copper utensil scrap 445,000 442,000 Copper sheet cutting 466,000 468,000 Brass utensil scrap 321,000 320,000 Brass sheet cuttings 330,000 331,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 109,000 109,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.