JUN 04 MONday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: MONday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 503,000 507,000 Aluminum ingots 140,000 140,000 Zinc slab 129,000 130,000 Lead ingot 122,000 122,000 Tin slab 1,340,000 1,340,000 Nickel Cathode 1,060,000 1,080,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 475,000 479,000 Copper heavy scrap 466,000 475,000 Copper armeture 460,000 466,000 Copper utensil scrap 436,000 440,000 Copper sheet cutting 455,000 460,000 Brass utensil scrap 315,000 318,000 Brass sheet cuttings 323,000 324,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 112,000 114,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.