JUN 06 Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Wednesday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 511,000 507,000
Aluminum ingots 140,000 140,000
Zinc slab 129,000 129,000
Lead ingot 12100 121,000
Tin slab 1,342,000 1,337,000
Nickel Cathode 1,080,000 1,075,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 484,000 479,000
Copper heavy scrap 474,000 471,000
Copper armeture 466,000 464,000
Copper utensil scrap 443,000 437,000
Copper sheet cutting 464,000 458,000
Brass utensil scrap 316,000 310,000
Brass sheet cuttings 328,000 323,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 114,000 112,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
