JUN 06 Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 511,000 507,000 Aluminum ingots 140,000 140,000 Zinc slab 129,000 129,000 Lead ingot 12100 121,000 Tin slab 1,342,000 1,337,000 Nickel Cathode 1,080,000 1,075,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 484,000 479,000 Copper heavy scrap 474,000 471,000 Copper armeture 466,000 464,000 Copper utensil scrap 443,000 437,000 Copper sheet cutting 464,000 458,000 Brass utensil scrap 316,000 310,000 Brass sheet cuttings 328,000 323,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 114,000 112,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.