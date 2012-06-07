JUN 07 Thursday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Thursday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 509,000 511,000
Aluminum ingots 140,000 140,000
Zinc slab 129,000 129,000
Lead ingot 121,000 121,000
Tin slab 1,134,000 1,342,000
Nickel Cathode 1,085,000 1,080,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 481,000 484,000
Copper heavy scrap 473,000 474,000
Copper armeture 465,000 466,000
Copper utensil scrap 441,000 443,000
Copper sheet cutting 461,000 464,000
Brass utensil scrap 314,000 316,000
Brass sheet cuttings 324,000 328,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 112,000 114,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
