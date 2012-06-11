JUN 11 Mon day's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Mon day's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 509,000 507,000 Aluminum ingots 140,000 140,000 Zinc slab 134,000 129,000 Lead ingot 122,000 121,000 Tin slab 1,345,000 1,345,000 Nickel Cathode 1,095,000 1,090,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 481,000 479,000 Copper heavy scrap 473,000 471,000 Copper armeture 465,000 463,000 Copper utensil scrap 442,000 442,000 Copper sheet cutting 460,000 457,000 Brass utensil scrap 314,000 315,000 Brass sheet cuttings 323,000 323,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 112,000 112,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.