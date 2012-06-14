Jun 14 Thurs day's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thurs day's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 508,000 508,000 Aluminum ingots 140,000 140,000 Zinc slab 133,000 133,000 Lead ingot 122,000 122,000 Tin slab 1,335,000 1,345,000 Nickel Cathode 1,110,000 1,095,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 480,000 480,000 Copper heavy scrap 473,000 472,000 Copper armeture 466,000 465,000 Copper utensil scrap 444,000 443,000 Copper sheet cutting 460,000 460,000 Brass utensil scrap 315,000 317,000 Brass sheet cuttings 324,000 325,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 113,000 113,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.