JUN 19 Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 513,000 513,000 Aluminum ingots 140,000 140,000 Zinc slab 132,000 132,000 Lead ingot 122,000 122,000 Tin slab 1,330,000 1,335,000 Nickel Cathode 1,090,000 1,095,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 485,000 485,000 Copper heavy scrap 477,000 475,000 Copper armeture 468,000 468,000 Copper utensil scrap 445,000 445,000 Copper sheet cutting 463,000 463,000 Brass utensil scrap 317,000 317,000 Brass sheet cuttings 326,000 326,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 114,000 114,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.