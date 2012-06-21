JUN 21Thursday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 511,000 513,000 Aluminum ingots 138,000 140,000 Zinc slab 130,000 132,000 Lead ingot 121,000 122,000 Tin slab 1,330,000 1,330,000 Nickel Cathode 1,095,000 1,090,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 483,000 485,000 Copper heavy scrap 475,000 477,000 Copper armeture 467,000 468,000 Copper utensil scrap 444,000 445,000 Copper sheet cutting 461,000 463,000 Brass utensil scrap 316,000 317,000 Brass sheet cuttings 324,000 326,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 112,000 114,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.