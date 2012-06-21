JUN 21Thursday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Thursday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 511,000 513,000
Aluminum ingots 138,000 140,000
Zinc slab 130,000 132,000
Lead ingot 121,000 122,000
Tin slab 1,330,000 1,330,000
Nickel Cathode 1,095,000 1,090,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 483,000 485,000
Copper heavy scrap 475,000 477,000
Copper armeture 467,000 468,000
Copper utensil scrap 444,000 445,000
Copper sheet cutting 461,000 463,000
Brass utensil scrap 316,000 317,000
Brass sheet cuttings 324,000 326,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 112,000 114,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.