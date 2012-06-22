JUN 22 Fri day's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Fri day's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 507,000 511,000 Aluminum ingots 138,000 138,000 Zinc slab 130,000 130,000 Lead ingot 121,000 121,000 Tin slab 1,320,000 1,330,000 Nickel Cathode 1,085,000 1,095,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 479,000 483,000 Copper heavy scrap 470,000 475,000 Copper armeture 464,000 467,000 Copper utensil scrap 442,000 444,000 Copper sheet cutting 459,000 461,000 Brass utensil scrap 314,000 316,000 Brass sheet cuttings 324,000 324,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 111,000 112,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.