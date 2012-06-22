JUN 22 Fri day's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Fri day's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 507,000 511,000
Aluminum ingots 138,000 138,000
Zinc slab 130,000 130,000
Lead ingot 121,000 121,000
Tin slab 1,320,000 1,330,000
Nickel Cathode 1,085,000 1,095,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 479,000 483,000
Copper heavy scrap 470,000 475,000
Copper armeture 464,000 467,000
Copper utensil scrap 442,000 444,000
Copper sheet cutting 459,000 461,000
Brass utensil scrap 314,000 316,000
Brass sheet cuttings 324,000 324,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 111,000 112,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.