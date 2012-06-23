JUN 23 Satur day's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Satur day's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 509,000 507,000
Aluminum ingots 138,000 138,000
Zinc slab 130,000 130,000
Lead ingot 121,000 121,000
Tin slab 1,310,000 1,320,000
Nickel Cathode 1,080,000 1,085,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 481,000 479,000
Copper heavy scrap 472,000 470,000
Copper armeture 465,000 464,000
Copper utensil scrap 442,000 442,000
Copper sheet cutting 459,000 459,000
Brass utensil scrap 316,000 314,000
Brass sheet cuttings 323,000 324,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 112,000 111,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.