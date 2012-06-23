JUN 23 Satur day's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Satur day's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 509,000 507,000 Aluminum ingots 138,000 138,000 Zinc slab 130,000 130,000 Lead ingot 121,000 121,000 Tin slab 1,310,000 1,320,000 Nickel Cathode 1,080,000 1,085,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 481,000 479,000 Copper heavy scrap 472,000 470,000 Copper armeture 465,000 464,000 Copper utensil scrap 442,000 442,000 Copper sheet cutting 459,000 459,000 Brass utensil scrap 316,000 314,000 Brass sheet cuttings 323,000 324,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 112,000 111,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.