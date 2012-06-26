JUNE 26 Tues day's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tues day's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 508,000 508,000 Aluminum ingots 138,000 138,000 Zinc slab 131,000 131,000 Lead ingot 121,000 121,000 Tin slab 1,305,000 1,310,000 Nickel Cathode 1,090,000 1,090,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 480,000 480,000 Copper heavy scrap 472,000 472,000 Copper armeture 465,000 464,000 Copper utensil scrap 443,000 442,000 Copper sheet cutting 458,000 458,000 Brass utensil scrap 316,000 316,000 Brass sheet cuttings 325,000 325,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 112,000 112,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.