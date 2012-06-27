JUN 27 Wednes day's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Wednes day's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 508,000 508,000
Aluminum ingots 138,000 138,000
Zinc slab 131,000 131,000
Lead ingot 120,000 121,000
Tin slab 1,305,000 1,305,000
Nickel Cathode 1,090,000 1,090,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 480,000 480,000
Copper heavy scrap 472,000 472,000
Copper armeture 465,000 465,000
Copper utensil scrap 443,000 443,000
Copper sheet cutting 459,000 458,000
Brass utensil scrap 316,000 316,000
Brass sheet cuttings 325,000 325,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 112,000 112,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
