JUN 29 Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 510,000 510,000 Aluminum ingots 138,000 138,000 Zinc slab 131,000 130,000 Lead ingot 120,000 120,000 Tin slab 1,300,000 1,305,000 Nickel Cathode 1,095,000 1,095,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 482,000 482,000 Copper heavy scrap 474,000 475,000 Copper armeture 468,000 467,000 Copper utensil scrap 444,000 444,000 Copper sheet cutting 463,000 462,000 Brass utensil scrap 316,000 317,000 Brass sheet cuttings 326,000 326,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 112,000 112,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.