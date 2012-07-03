Jul 03 Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Tuesday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 514,000 513,000
Aluminum ingots 138,000 138,000
Zinc slab 134,000 133,000
Lead ingot 120,000 120,000
Tin slab 1,300,000 1,300,000
Nickel Cathode 1,095,000 1,090,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 486,000 485,000
Copper heavy scrap 478,000 477,000
Copper armeture 470,000 469,000
Copper utensil scrap 445,000 445,000
Copper sheet cutting 465,000 464,000
Brass utensil scrap 318,000 317,000
Brass sheet cuttings 327,000 327,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 112,000 112,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
