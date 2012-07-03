Jul 03 Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 514,000 513,000 Aluminum ingots 138,000 138,000 Zinc slab 134,000 133,000 Lead ingot 120,000 120,000 Tin slab 1,300,000 1,300,000 Nickel Cathode 1,095,000 1,090,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 486,000 485,000 Copper heavy scrap 478,000 477,000 Copper armeture 470,000 469,000 Copper utensil scrap 445,000 445,000 Copper sheet cutting 465,000 464,000 Brass utensil scrap 318,000 317,000 Brass sheet cuttings 327,000 327,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 112,000 112,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.