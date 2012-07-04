July 04 Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Wednesday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 513,000 514,000
Aluminum ingots 138,000 138,000
Zinc slab 134,000 134,000
Lead ingot 121,000 120,000
Tin slab 1,131,000 1,300,000
Nickel Cathode 1,110,000 1,095,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 485,000 486,000
Copper heavy scrap 477,000 478,000
Copper armeture 468,000 470,000
Copper utensil scrap 444,000 445,000
Copper sheet cutting 463,000 465,000
Brass utensil scrap 317,000 318,000
Brass sheet cuttings 326,000 327,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 112,000 112,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
