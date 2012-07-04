July 04 Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 513,000 514,000 Aluminum ingots 138,000 138,000 Zinc slab 134,000 134,000 Lead ingot 121,000 120,000 Tin slab 1,131,000 1,300,000 Nickel Cathode 1,110,000 1,095,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 485,000 486,000 Copper heavy scrap 477,000 478,000 Copper armeture 468,000 470,000 Copper utensil scrap 444,000 445,000 Copper sheet cutting 463,000 465,000 Brass utensil scrap 317,000 318,000 Brass sheet cuttings 326,000 327,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 112,000 112,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.