July 05 Thurs day's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Thurs day's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 513,000 513,000
Aluminum ingots 138,000 138,000
Zinc slab 134,000 134,000
Lead ingot 121,000 121,000
Tin slab 1,300,000 1,310,000
Nickel Cathode 1,110,000 1,110,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 485,000 485,000
Copper heavy scrap 477,000 477,000
Copper armeture 469,000 469,000
Copper utensil scrap 444,000 444,000
Copper sheet cutting 466,000 463,000
Brass utensil scrap 318,000 317,000
Brass sheet cuttings 326,000 326,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 114,000 112,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.