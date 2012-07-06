Jul 06 Fri day's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Fri day's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 514,000 513,000 Aluminum ingots 138,000 138,000 Zinc slab 133,000 134,000 Lead ingot 121,000 121,000 Tin slab 1,305,000 1,300,000 Nickel Cathode 1,100,000 1,100,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 486,000 485,000 Copper heavy scrap 478,000 477,000 Copper armeture 470,000 469,000 Copper utensil scrap 444,000 444,000 Copper sheet cutting 466,000 466,000 Brass utensil scrap 318,000 318,000 Brass sheet cuttings 326,000 326,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 114,000 114,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.