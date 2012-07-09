Jul 09 Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Mon day's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 511,000 514,000 Aluminum ingots 138,000 138,000 Zinc slab 135,000 133,000 Lead ingot 120,000 121,000 Tin slab 1,300,000 1,305,000 Nickel Cathode 1,095,000 1,100,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 483,000 486,000 Copper heavy scrap 476,000 478,000 Copper armeture 468,000 470,000 Copper utensil scrap 443,000 444,000 Copper sheet cutting 464,000 466,000 Brass utensil scrap 317,000 318,000 Brass sheet cuttings 326,000 326,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 114,000 114,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.