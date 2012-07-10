Jul 10 Tues day's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tues day's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 511,000 511,000 Aluminum ingots 138,000 138,000 Zinc slab 135,000 135,000 Lead ingot 122,000 120,000 Tin slab 1,295,000 1,300,000 Nickel Cathode 1,090,000 1,095,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 483,000 483,000 Copper heavy scrap 475,000 476,000 Copper armeture 469,000 468,000 Copper utensil scrap 442,000 443,000 Copper sheet cutting 463,000 464,000 Brass utensil scrap 318,000 317,000 Brass sheet cuttings 328,000 326,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 114,000 114,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.