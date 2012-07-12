Jul 12 Thurs day's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thurs day's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 510,000 511,000 Aluminum ingots 138,000 138,000 Zinc slab 135,000 135,000 Lead ingot 120,000 122,000 Tin slab 1,285,000 1,290,000 Nickel Cathode 1,080,000 1,085,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 482,000 483,000 Copper heavy scrap 474,000 474,000 Copper armeture 468,000 468,000 Copper utensil scrap 443,000 442,000 Copper sheet cutting 463,000 462,000 Brass utensil scrap 316,000 317,000 Brass sheet cuttings 325,000 326,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 112,000 114,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.