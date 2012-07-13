Jul 13 Fri day's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 512,000 510,000 Aluminum ingots 138,000 138,000 Zinc slab 134,000 135,000 Lead ingot 120,000 122,000 Tin slab 1,290,000 1,285,000 Nickel Cathode 1,080,000 1,080,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 484,000 482,000 Copper heavy scrap 477,000 474,000 Copper armeture 469,000 468,000 Copper utensil scrap 442,000 443,000 Copper sheet cutting 463,000 463,000 Brass utensil scrap 316,000 316,000 Brass sheet cuttings 326,000 325,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 114,000 112,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.