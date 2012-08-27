BRIEF-Oil India announces hydrocarbon discovery in the Baghjan Petroleum mining lease
* Says hydrocarbon discovery in the Baghjan petroleum mining lease (PML) in the upper Assam basin
August 27 Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Monday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 514,000 512,000 Aluminum ingots 143,000 143,000 Zinc slab 135,000 135,000 Lead ingot 123,000 123,000 Tin slab 1,290,000 1,280,000 Nickel Cathode 1,070,000 1,070,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 486,000 484,000 Copper heavy scrap 478,000 476,000 Copper armeture 469,000 469,000 Copper utensil scrap 443,000 443,000 Copper sheet cutting 464,000 463,000 Brass utensil scrap 318,000 318,000 Brass sheet cuttings 329,000 327,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 115,000 114,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.
* India's VLCC says acquisition of Vanity Cube Source text - (VLCC, a globally renowned brand in beauty and wellness industry, today announced its acquisition of Vanity Cube, one of the earliest entrants in the beauty-services-at-home segment, signaling its foray into the fast growing 'On-Demand Services' sector. To be rebranded VLCC Vanity Cube, the company currently offers beauty services at home to its customers in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai.)