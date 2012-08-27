BRIEF-India's VLCC acquires Vanity Cube

* India's VLCC says acquisition of Vanity Cube Source text - (VLCC, a globally renowned brand in beauty and wellness industry, today announced its acquisition of Vanity Cube, one of the earliest entrants in the beauty-services-at-home segment, signaling its foray into the fast growing 'On-Demand Services' sector. To be rebranded VLCC Vanity Cube, the company currently offers beauty services at home to its customers in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai.)