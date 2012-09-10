September 10 Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Monday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 518,000 515,000 Aluminum ingots 147,000 144,000 Zinc slab 142,000 136,000 Lead ingot 127,000 123,000 Tin slab 1,270,000 1,250,000 Nickel Cathode 1,085,000 1,070,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 490,000 487,000 Copper heavy scrap 483,000 478,000 Copper armeture 475,000 470,000 Copper utensil scrap 447,000 445,000 Copper sheet cutting 471,000 468,000 Brass utensil scrap 322,000 323,000 Brass sheet cuttings 331,000 331,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 118,000 117,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.