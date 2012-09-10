September 10 Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Monday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 518,000 515,000
Aluminum ingots 147,000 144,000
Zinc slab 142,000 136,000
Lead ingot 127,000 123,000
Tin slab 1,270,000 1,250,000
Nickel Cathode 1,085,000 1,070,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 490,000 487,000
Copper heavy scrap 483,000 478,000
Copper armeture 475,000 470,000
Copper utensil scrap 447,000 445,000
Copper sheet cutting 471,000 468,000
Brass utensil scrap 322,000 323,000
Brass sheet cuttings 331,000 331,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 118,000 117,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.