Sep 11 Tues day's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Tues day's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 518,000 518,000
Aluminum ingots 147,000 147,000
Zinc slab 141,000 142,000
Lead ingot 127,000 127,000
Tin slab 1,275,000 1,270,000
Nickel Cathode 1,080,000 1,085,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 490,000 490,000
Copper heavy scrap 484,000 483,000
Copper armeture 476,000 475,000
Copper utensil scrap 447,000 447,000
Copper sheet cutting 471,000 471,000
Brass utensil scrap 323,000 322,000
Brass sheet cuttings 331,000 331,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 118,000 118,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.