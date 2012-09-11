Sep 11 Tues day's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tues day's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 518,000 518,000 Aluminum ingots 147,000 147,000 Zinc slab 141,000 142,000 Lead ingot 127,000 127,000 Tin slab 1,275,000 1,270,000 Nickel Cathode 1,080,000 1,085,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 490,000 490,000 Copper heavy scrap 484,000 483,000 Copper armeture 476,000 475,000 Copper utensil scrap 447,000 447,000 Copper sheet cutting 471,000 471,000 Brass utensil scrap 323,000 322,000 Brass sheet cuttings 331,000 331,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 118,000 118,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.