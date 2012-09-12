September 12 Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 517,000 518,000 Aluminum ingots 147,000 147,000 Zinc slab 141,000 141,000 Lead ingot 127,000 127,000 Tin slab 1,275,000 1,275,000 Nickel Cathode 1,080,000 1,080,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 489,000 490,000 Copper heavy scrap 483,000 484,000 Copper armeture 476,000 476,000 Copper utensil scrap 448,000 447,000 Copper sheet cutting 475,000 471,000 Brass utensil scrap 325,000 323,000 Brass sheet cuttings 333,000 331,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 118,000 118,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.