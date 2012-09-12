September 12 Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Wednesday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 517,000 518,000
Aluminum ingots 147,000 147,000
Zinc slab 141,000 141,000
Lead ingot 127,000 127,000
Tin slab 1,275,000 1,275,000
Nickel Cathode 1,080,000 1,080,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 489,000 490,000
Copper heavy scrap 483,000 484,000
Copper armeture 476,000 476,000
Copper utensil scrap 448,000 447,000
Copper sheet cutting 475,000 471,000
Brass utensil scrap 325,000 323,000
Brass sheet cuttings 333,000 331,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 118,000 118,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
