September 13 Thursday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 519,000 518,000 Aluminum ingots 147,000 147,000 Zinc slab 141,000 141,000 Lead ingot 125,000 127,000 Tin slab 1,275,000 1,275,000 Nickel Cathode 1,075,000 1,080,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 491,000 489,000 Copper heavy scrap 484,000 483,000 Copper armeture 475,000 476,000 Copper utensil scrap 447,000 448,000 Copper sheet cutting 471,000 475,000 Brass utensil scrap 325,000 325,000 Brass sheet cuttings 332,000 333,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 118,000 118,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.