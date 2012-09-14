September 14 Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 525,000 519,000 Aluminum ingots 147,000 147,000 Zinc slab 141,000 141,000 Lead ingot 127,000 125,000 Tin slab 1,290,000 1,275,000 Nickel Cathode 1,080,000 1,075,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 497,000 491,000 Copper heavy scrap 488,000 484,000 Copper armeture 479,000 475,000 Copper utensil scrap 451,000 447,000 Copper sheet cutting 473,000 471,000 Brass utensil scrap 327,000 325,000 Brass sheet cuttings 335,000 332,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 118,000 118,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.