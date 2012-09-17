September 17 Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Monday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 524,000 525,000 Aluminum ingots 147,000 147,000 Zinc slab 141,000 141,000 Lead ingot 127,000 127,000 Tin slab 1,300,000 1,290,000 Nickel Cathode 1,090,000 1,080,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 496,000 497,000 Copper heavy scrap 487,000 488,000 Copper armeture 479,000 479,000 Copper utensil scrap 452,000 451,000 Copper sheet cutting 475,000 473,000 Brass utensil scrap 325,000 327,000 Brass sheet cuttings 335,000 335,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 118,000 118,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.