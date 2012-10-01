October 01 Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Monday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 516,000 514,000
Aluminum ingots 143,000 143,000
Zinc slab 143,000 143,000
Lead ingot 125,000 125,000
Tin slab 1,295,000 1,295,000
Nickel Cathode 1,095,000 1,090,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 488,000 485,000
Copper heavy scrap 480,000 474,000
Copper armeture 467,000 464,000
Copper utensil scrap 443,000 442,000
Copper sheet cutting 461,000 460,000
Brass utensil scrap 325,000 322,000
Brass sheet cuttings 334,000 115,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.