October 01 Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Monday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 516,000 514,000 Aluminum ingots 143,000 143,000 Zinc slab 143,000 143,000 Lead ingot 125,000 125,000 Tin slab 1,295,000 1,295,000 Nickel Cathode 1,095,000 1,090,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 488,000 485,000 Copper heavy scrap 480,000 474,000 Copper armeture 467,000 464,000 Copper utensil scrap 443,000 442,000 Copper sheet cutting 461,000 460,000 Brass utensil scrap 325,000 322,000 Brass sheet cuttings 334,000 115,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.