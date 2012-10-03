october 03 Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 514,000 514,000 Aluminum ingots 143,000 143,000 Zinc slab 143,000 143,000 Lead ingot 125,000 125,000 Tin slab 1,310,000 1,295,000 Nickel Cathode 1,095,000 1,095,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 486,000 488,000 Copper heavy scrap 477,000 480,000 Copper armeture 467,000 467,000 Copper utensil scrap 442,000 443,000 Copper sheet cutting 462,000 461,000 Brass utensil scrap 323,000 325,000 Brass sheet cuttings 331,000 334,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 115,000 115,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.