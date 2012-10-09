Oct 09 Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 51,700 51,300 Aluminum ingots 14,800 14,200 Zinc slab 14,200 14,300 Lead ingot 1,250 1,250 Tin slab 1,300 1,310 Nickel Cathode 1,085 1,090 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 489,000 485,000 Copper heavy scrap 480,000 475,000 Copper armeture 469,000 466,000 Copper utensil scrap 443,000 442,000 Copper sheet cutting 465,000 461,000 Brass utensil scrap 326,000 322,000 Brass sheet cuttings 334,000 331,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 117,000 114,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.