XXX XX Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 519,00 517,00 Aluminum ingots 146,00 148,00 Zinc slab 140,00 142,00 Lead ingot 1,240 1,250 Tin slab 1,295 1,300 Nickel Cathode 1,075 1,085 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 491,00 489,00 Copper heavy scrap 483,00 480,00 Copper armeture 471,00 469,00 Copper utensil scrap 446,00 443,00 Copper sheet cutting 466,00 465,00 Brass utensil scrap 325,00 326,00 Brass sheet cuttings 334,00 334,00 Aluminum utensil scrap 114,00 117,00 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.